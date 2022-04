British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is paying a visit to Kyiv.

Now, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with him face to face.

That follows from a post on the Facebook page of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Sibikha.

"Great Britain is the leader in defense support for Ukraine. The leader in the anti-war coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor," writes Sibikha.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Johnson had not been previously announced, and therefore no one expected the visit of the British Prime Minister to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the delivery to Ukraine of a new GBP 100 million package of weapons, which will include anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

After the Russian Federation recognized the independence of the so-called DPR and LPR on February 22, Britain imposed sanctions against five Russian banks, as well as oligarchs from Putin's entourage.

After Russia unleashed the war against Ukraine, the United Kingdom imposed trade sanctions on Russia two days later.