There is a significant concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, in an interview with DW said that the threat of another entry by the enemy army remains quite serious.

The head of the region noted that active measures are being taken to strengthen defense on the border.

In this regard, he believes, it is necessary to build the Mannerheim Line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, in an interview for the American television channel CNN, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian military was regrouping to try to capture Kharkiv again.

We also reported that the occupiers were setting up minefields near Kharkiv to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said at the beginning of the week that Russian troops would continue shelling Kharkiv, but would not be able to take the city.