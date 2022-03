Russia Sends Its Military From South Ossetia To Ukraine - General Staff

Russia has sent military from South Ossetia to Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall number of the military is up to 1,200 Russian and Ossetian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prior to that, Russia had sent 150 people from South Ossetia to Crimea to further use them in the war in Ukraine.