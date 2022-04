Defense Ministry Not Predicting Return Of Russian Military To Kyiv And Chernihiv Regions In Near Future

The Ministry of Defense has explained why they do not expect the return of the Russian military to the liberated settlements of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in the near future.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defence Oleksandr Motuzianyk reported this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We do not expect (the return of the Russian military, - ed.) in the near future. In order to surround Kyiv, forces and means are needed that, in a short time, the enemy cannot collect," said Motuzianyk.

He noted that the Russian military was successfully knocked out of the occupied territories of Chernihiv region and Kyiv region. The speaker also said that the enemy suffered significant losses.

"Therefore, there is no such probability in the near term. At that, you need to be ready for everything," added Motuzianyk.

He emphasized that the Russian invaders have now concentrated their efforts in the east of Ukraine and plan to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian defenders are heroically fighting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the State Border Guard Service, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are working to return under control all sections of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border after the liberation of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions from Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian military completely liberated Kyiv region from the Russian invaders.

The Russian military withdrew units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.