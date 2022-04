Presenter and journalist Dmytro Komarov spoke about how the invaders in Kyiv region mined houses and in what places residents returning home can expect "surprises" from the Russians. He wrote about this on his Instagram.

So, Komarov said that during moving away, the invaders mined forests, parks, lawns, apartments, offices, doors, basements, weapons, cars, and even human corpses.

"Today, a special squad of the Patrol Police cleared the house where the children are returning tomorrow. An attentive neighbor went into the house and noticed a grenade, a local woman saw the police and asked for help," Komarov said.

Komarov also said that the simplest and most primitive mining used by the invaders was the F-1 grenade.

“In our case, the Russians pressed the trigger lever on the grenade to the stairs with the basement cover and threw an old rag on top. Even knowing from the locals that the house was mined, it was not immediately noticeable. Disguised simply, but well. The pin has been pulled out. It was enough to hook the basement lid with your foot or start closing it. Or hook a rag with your foot while walking up the stairs. And after 3-4 seconds... Spread of fragments by 200 meters..." Komarov said.

The journalist urged Ukrainians to be careful, control every step and noted that stretch marks are not only at the level of the legs, but also at the level of the chest.

"Be careful in dark rooms. Extremely careful on the grass. Do not blindly open doors, windows. Do not grab dubious objects with your hands. Do not touch without asking the equipment that the Russians abandoned: tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, etc. Be especially careful with children, who are interested in picking up and looking at everything. For children, the territories where the Russian army was located will be especially dangerous for a long time to come. Explain to the children what mines are and the basic precautions. Do not grab everything with your hands. Do not walk in parks and forests near the war zone before the official information on demining. Walk only along the paths," Komarov urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Emergency Service wants to attract foreign specialists to demining the territories liberated from the invaders.

Employees of the State Emergency Service call on citizens not yet to return to the settlements of Kyiv region liberated from Russian invaders, as the demining process continues.