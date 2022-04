The Russian military has left Chernihiv region but planted mines in many areas.

The Chernihiv regional administration’s head Viacheslav Chaus announced this on a Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Chaus, mines have been planted on many roads, bridges have been blown up, and communications facilities have been destroyed in the region.

"Currently, the Road Service, the military, and the administration are providing and organizing routes throughout the territory to ensure that we can restore normal traffic as soon as possible and be able to get to any corner of Chernihiv region," Chaus wrote.

Chaus also noted that the Russian occupation forces planted mines in many areas of the region.

"An appeal to all residents of the region, especially in those places where Russian tanks were stationed: the [Russian military] has left, but it has planted mines everywhere around. Therefore, I have a big request: we should have patience and wait until the Armed Forces, engineers, and sappers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces clear the mines. This is very important to avoid new victims," Chaus wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 70% of Chernihiv has been destroyed and businesses are out of operation.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have entered Kolychivka, Yahidne, and Ivanivka in Chernihiv region.