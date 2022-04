The Ministry of Defense has reported that the likelihood of missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kyiv region remains.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Speaker of the Ministry of Defence Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"The enemy's plans to seize the entire territory of Ukraine have been thwarted. However, the probability of missile strikes remains. The enemy strikes missiles at the country's critical infrastructure. We cannot discard such a probability and the enemy may continue to strike at critical infrastructure facilities, including in the capital’s area," the Defense Speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense does not predict the return of the Russian military to Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in the near future.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on residents who left the capital to postpone their return.

A senior Pentagon official, commenting on the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions north and east of the Ukrainian capital, said that Kyiv is still in danger, and airstrikes continue.