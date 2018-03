During Annexation Of Crimea Russia Disoriented Ukrainian Militaries With Fake Order From Ukrainian Commandment Directing Them To Lay Down Arms

Politics

Defense Ministry Takes Measures Against 20 Military Officers Due To Supply Of Poor-Quality Food To Military Units

Politics

Ministry Of Defense: Reserve Officers Not Be Sent Forcibly To ATO Zone

Politics

Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russia Orders Militants In Donbas To Conceal Losses By Formalizing Killed Troops As Accident Victims

Politics

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed In ATO On November 23

Politics

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: Russian Air Force Trains Mass Air Strikes On Strategic Facilities Of Ukraine

Politics

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: 35,000 Militants, 6,000 Russian Career Military Men In Donbas