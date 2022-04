The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the attraction of a loan of EUR 150 million from the German bank KfW.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, it is planned to allocate UAH 32.809 billion to the Ministry of Defense from the state budget reserve fund to meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Innovation Development Fund will allocate UAH 175 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.