Cabinet Approves KfW Loan Of EUR 25.5 Million For Improving Energy Efficiency In Schools And Kindergartens In

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the borrowing of EUR 25.5 million from the German state bank KfW for financing improvement of the energy efficiency of schools and kindergartens in Zhytomyr and Zaporizhia.

The relevant directive was adopted at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a loan of EUR 25.5 million and a grant of EUR 1 million from the German state bank KfW for the implementation of the “Energy Efficiency in Municipalities” project.

The money will be allocated for energy efficiency in schools and kindergartens in Zhytomyr and Zaporizhia.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov to sign the relevant agreements.

"The energy-efficiency program will become part of the Big Construction next year. There are several projects with international partners that will allow the accumulation of a sufficient amount of funds for implementation of this program," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

