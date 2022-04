Germany Decides To Send Out Significant Number Of Employees Of Russian Embassy

Germany has decided to send out a significant number of employees of the Russian Embassy.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to the report, France expels a number of Russian diplomats whose activities are contrary to the country's security interests.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to reduce the level of diplomatic representation with Russia and ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country.

The Lithuanian government also closes the consulate in Klaipeda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany will provide EUR 49 million for the construction of housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine.