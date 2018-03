EU-Delegation: New Program Of Macrofinance Assistance Of EU Impossible Before Continuation Of IMF's EFF Program

NPLs Volume In Banks To Reduce To 45-50% Before 2019

OPIC To Consider USD 250 Million Loan To Energoatom For Construction Of Centralized Storage For Spent Nuclear Fuel On September 14

Ukraine Pays USD 450 Million To IMF Under Stand By Program

Ukraine Will Pay USD 450 Million To IMF Within 2014 Stand By Program

IMF Will Not Insist On Adoption Of Land Reform As Condition For Disbursing Next Loan Tranche

97% Of PrivatBank Legal Entities' Loan Portfolio Given To Associated Persons

Satisfaction Of Naftogaz's Demand To Transfer Transit Contract To Main Gas Pipelines Likely To Oblige Naftogaz To Early Redeem Gazprombank's Loan Worth USD 835 Million

EBRD, EIB To Allocate USD 76 Million To UkrGasVydobuvannya To Procure Compressor Plants, Boreholes Workover

PrivatBank Hires Advisors To Hold Loan Restructuring Talks With Former Stockholders

IMF Officially Includes Third Review Of Its Loan Program For Ukraine In Its April 3 Calendar

IMF To Conduct 3rd Revision Of EFF Program On March 20

Rozenko: Raising Of Retirement Age Excluded From Ukraine's Negotiations With IMF

Poroshenko Signs Ratification Of Agreement With EIB On Loan Of EUR 400 Million For Agricultural Projects

USA Confirms Readiness To Provide Ukraine With USD 1 Billion In Loan Guarantees