The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the establishment of quarantine zones depending on the epidemic situation in the regions, as well as the suspension of unvaccinated employees from work for the period of martial law.

This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 372 of March 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made appropriate changes to the resolution regulating quarantine measures to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.

Health agencies are tasked with ensuring preparedness to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks under martial law; individuals and business entities are recommended to comply with anti-epidemic measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus; citizens are advised to complete a full course of vaccination against coronavirus.

For the period of martial law, the norm of the decision on the suspension of unvaccinated employees from work has been canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of 2021, the Ministry of Health established a list of professions and organizations whose employees are subject to mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, otherwise they were suspended from work without pay.

Civil servants, teachers, doctors, employees of public utilities and local governments were suspended due to refusal to be vaccinated.

On February 23, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 31.