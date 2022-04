Chairman of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration Vitalii Bunechko has said that Zhytomyr region is liberated from the invaders.

He said this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Zhytomyr region, the enemy was driven back and today there are no Russian occupation troops in our region. They left the northern communities, leaving behind not only equipment, but also their "own" trace, mining peaceful houses. But the war has not yet ended," he said.

Bunechko emphasized that every new day and the Armed Forces of Ukraine bring us closer to victory.

