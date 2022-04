Ukraine considers Hungary's statement about its readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles as an unfriendly position towards Ukraine and considers proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest cynical. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement notes that the political campaign of the ruling party in Hungary during the parliamentary elections was built on the intimidation of the Hungarians by the alleged threat of the spread of Russia's war on Hungarian territory, and after the elections in Budapest they moved on to the next stage - to help Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine, the civilized world and Christian values.

The Foreign Ministry notes that the unwillingness of the Hungarian leadership to recognize Russia's irrefutable responsibility for the atrocities of the Russian army in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and other settlements of Ukraine means the intention to consciously strengthen Russia's sense of impunity and encourage it to new atrocities against Ukrainians.

"The statements of the Hungarian leadership about their readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles belong to the same category. The Russian Federation is trying to transfer payments for gas supplies to Europe into the national currency in order to save the Russian economy against the backdrop of international sanctions. The Russian military machine needs resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In this context, we consider the statement about the readiness to pay for Russian gas in rubles as an unfriendly position in relation to our state," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry notes that such statements also contradict the consolidated position of the European Union, which has fundamentally refused to satisfy the Russian whim.

The statement emphasizes that Ukrainians and Hungarians are united by centuries-old historical, political, economic and cultural ties, Ukraine is the homeland of about 150,000 Ukrainian Hungarians. At the same time, the logic that the politicians in Budapest now follow, playing along with the aggressive policy of Russia, is harmful to the peoples of both countries.

"Against this background, the proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest look cynical," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry notes that if Hungary really wants to help stop the war, it is necessary to stop destroying the unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources to finance the Russian military machine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the results of the parliamentary elections in Hungary held on April 3, the FIDES – Hungarian Civil Union is leading party, which has been in power for 12 years, the party of the current Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the elections in Hungary, said that Ukraine respects the will of the Hungarian people in the parliamentary elections and expects Hungary to condemn Russia's crimes in Ukraine and reconsider its approach to providing assistance to Ukraine.

The Office of the President also criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with the leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany in Budapest for a ceasefire.