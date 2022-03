Mayor of Zhytomyr Serhii Sukhomlyn states that a boiler house was damaged in the city, a residential building was destroyed, windows in 2 hospitals were shattered as a result of the enemy bombing.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another bombing strike in Zhytomyr. A boiler house was damaged, windows in 2 hospitals were shattered, a residential building was destroyed. Fortunately, everyone was in shelters, everyone is alive. Starting today, at the direction of the military, we turn off street lighting at night. Hold on!" the Mayor wrote.

He stressed that the enemy is losing and losing ground.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 9 people were killed as a result of the enemy air strike on Zhytomyr and the territory of the Malyn community on March 8.