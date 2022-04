The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the counterattack in Kherson region.

Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson direction, our troops continue tactical offensives," said Arestovych.

He also noted that the enemy is trying to cordon off Ukrainian troops in the Joint Forces Operation zone, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing their efforts on repelling this threat.

Arestovych said that in the area of Volnovakha and Avdiivka, the enemy was stopped with heavy losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, the military liberated 11 settlements in Kherson region from Russian occupiers.