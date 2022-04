Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, has said that there are still big battles ahead for Mariupol, for the south and east of Ukraine.

He said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must get rid of the illusions. We still have big battles for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine, but after these battles I do not think that the Russian Federation will have at least some reserves for active offensive actions. We will take away Mariupol, the east and the south, but it will not be easy there," said Arestovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was concentrating troops in Mariupol and in Kharkiv direction to launch powerful strikes.