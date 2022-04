The Russian invaders cannot launch an offensive operation to encircle the Ukrainian military group in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), while inflicting only missile, artillery and air strikes.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main news for today is that the enemy cannot launch an offensive operation to encircle our group in the JFO zone - so far it is only inflicting missile, artillery and air strikes, which may indicate an incomplete readiness to act on the ground. So our forecast today is neatly optimistic, although there may still be heavy fighting," he said.

Arestovych also noted that the invaders carry out a partial rotation with the withdrawal of troops and, probably, transfer them to the JFO zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy's attempts to bypass the positions of Ukrainian troops near ​​Popasna and Novotoshkivske (both - Luhansk region) and repelled the offensive near ​​Mariinka (Donetsk region).