The mayor of Beryslav of Kherson region Oleksandr Shapovalov was released from captivity.

The Beryslav City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, at about 11 o'clock, the mayor of Beryslav, Oleksandr Shapovalov, was released from captivity. It was 16 long and difficult days for everyone. Now Oleksandr Mykolayovych is at home and is trying to return to normal life. Nothing threatens his health," the statement says.

At the same time, it is noted that, as a rule, people who survived military captivity have complications of chronic diseases and need non-medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced that the Russian military had kidnapped the mayor of Beryslav, Kherson region, Oleksandr Shapovalov.