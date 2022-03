Invaders Sign Act Of Transfer And Acceptance Of Protection Of Chornobyl NPP - Energoatom

The invaders have signed the "Act of Transfer and Acceptance of Protection of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," according to which the Plant’s administration has no complaints against the Russian military.

The Energoatom national nuclear power generation company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Finally confirming the intentions to leave the Chornobyl NPP, the invaders drafted and signed the "Act of Transfer and Acceptance of Protection of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant", which states that "there are no claims from the administration of the protected facility against the troops of the State Guard of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

According to media reports, the invaders intend to withdraw from the Chornobyl NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the accumulation of Russian troops in the Chornobyl NPP area continued.