The mayor of the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, says that the Russian military is bringing its Internet line from Crimea to the city.

He announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today they are bringing their optical fiber from Crimea to the city in order to completely block the Internet. We know that in the Russian Federation there is not a worldwide Internet network, but some kind of cut down, blocked Internet," Fedorov said.

According to him, the invaders are now trying to block citizens' access to information.

"The telephone network and mobile communications have been blocked for almost a week, there is no Internet either. This is being done to plunge residents into an information vacuum," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrtelecom telecommunications company temporarily does not provide services in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), Kharkiv, Poltava and Luhansk regions.