Soil Damaged By Invaders In Chornobyl Zone Will Be Restored By Summer - Energoatom

The soil in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, damaged by heavy equipment of the occupier, will be restored by summer.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel with reference to the former chief engineer of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Chornobyl NPP) Mykola Steinberh.

According to him, after the withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from the Chornobyl zone, the soil damaged by their tanks and heavy equipment will quickly recover.

"Our land will survive, especially in the spring. There will be no traces left until June. As for the Russian military, since there are very bad places in the exclusion zone, it all depends on where these "reptilians" loitered and what they did," Steinberh added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the radiation background in the Exclusion Zone increased with the first approaches of Russian armored vehicles.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk believes that Russian servicemen who dug trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant deserve to be nominated for this year's Darwin Award.

On the evening of March 31, the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the occupiers had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl exclusion zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.