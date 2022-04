All technical equipment, control and monitoring systems for radiation indicators of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Chornobyl NPP) are operating normally.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel with reference to the director general of the Chornobyl NPP Valerii Seida.

According to the statement, now there is not a single occupier on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, they all left the station and its territory on March 31 before 08:00 p.m., taking with them the National Guardsmen, who had been held captive since the capture of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

As for the state of the station after its release by the occupiers, the personnel cannot yet assess the losses.

"We cannot yet estimate the total losses. The invaders took with them 5 out of 15 containers with equipment for repairs and spare parts necessary for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. We cannot yet say what exactly was there," Seida said.

He added that the Chornobyl nuclear power plant is operating normally, this applies to both the Shelter facility and spent fuel storage facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the soil in the Chornobyl exclusion zone damaged by heavy equipment of the invaders will be restored by summer.

The radiation background in the Exclusion Zone increased with the first approaches of Russian armored vehicles.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk believes that Russian servicemen who dug trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant deserve to be nominated for this year's Darwin Award.

On the evening of March 31, the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the occupiers had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl exclusion zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.