Russian invaders have kidnapped the mayor of Hola Prystan in Kherson region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, on March 28, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, threatening with firearms, kidnapped and held hostage the head of the Hola Prystan City Council.

At the moment, the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved are being established.

The Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the abduction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders in Kherson kidnapped the head of the European Solidarity faction in the district council Dmytro Afanasiev.