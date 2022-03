The representative of the President at the Constitutional Court, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Fedir Venislavskyi says that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's thesis on holding a referendum should demonstrate the possibility of considering the issue of Ukraine's neutral status.

He said this on the air of the Rada TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By and large, this thesis of the President is aimed at demonstrating that we can consider a neutral status," the MP said.

According to him, in order to hold a democratic referendum on the neutral status of the state, which will comply with all European and world principles of the referendum process, it is necessary to guarantee the safety of the participants in this process.

And it is possible to talk about security only when the territory of Ukraine is fully controlled by the state authorities of Ukraine and Russian troops are withdrawn from the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

"By the way, Article 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine today still contains a ban on deploying foreign military bases on the territory of Ukraine. Regarding NATO, one can discuss here - this is already a question of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, because NATO is a defense bloc. This issue is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine. Therefore, in the future, if we talk about a neutral status, a referendum will be held and the people will support it - this will be the basis for us to change the Constitution in the future," Venislavskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy said that a referendum on the adoption of a neutral status in Ukraine is impossible without the withdrawal of Russian troops.