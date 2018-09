SBU Brings From Donetsk Region Former "Agrarian Policy And Food Minister Of DPR"

The Security Service of Ukraine has brought from the occupied territory of Donetsk region former "acting agrarian policy and food minister" of the so-called "Donetsk's People's Republic."

The press service of the SBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the man joined the illegal armed formations in September 2014.

He was involved in supplies of mineral fertilizers, fuel, procurement of grain to the occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Then, he headed the so-called "agrarian policy and food ministry."

He also facilitated arrival of the so-called "Russian humanitarian convoys" to the occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Due to a conflict with Oleksandr Zakharchenko on distribution of stolen assets the "minister" was accused of large embezzlements and jailed.

On arrival to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government the man cooperates with the investigation within a criminal case and provides information about the activities of the terrorist organization and facts of direct involvement of the Russian Federation in occupation of some districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, takeover of state property, destruction of infrastructure and other crimes of the Russian terrorist forces.

Aliyu Kamara was "acting agrarian policy and food minister of the DPR" during the said period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region former "culture minister" of the so-called "Donetsk's People's Republic" who decided to surrender to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies within a special program.