There Are Fights On Administrative Border Of Mykolaiv And Kherson Regions - Mykolaiv Governor Kim

The Chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, states that fighting is underway on the administrative border with Kherson region.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first week, the enemy reached Voznesensk. Now the fighting is already taking place on the border with Kherson region. It is difficult, but successful. Today, our military downed one plane and one cruise missile," Kim said.

According to him, the ban on the sale of alcohol will be lifted in the region.

“There are many requests not to cancel the prohibition. I note that at the same time, no one cancels the curfew and does not cancel the strict punishment for drunkenness. This is necessary in order for the business to start working a little. If there is a bad result at the weekend, we will return the ban on the sale of alcohol,” the head of the regional administration said.

He also said that the government is establishing logistics for the delivery of products and is carrying out repair work to restore electricity and gas supply.

