Ukrainians deported to Russia are offered employment, in particular, on Sakhalin.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians are carrying out mass events to move Ukrainian citizens from the occupied territories to the Russian Federation. After passing through the filtration camps, Ukrainians are sent to economically depressed regions of the Russian Federation. A number of northern regions, in particular Sakhalin, are named as the final destination. Ukrainians are offered official employment through employment centers. Those who agree receive documents prohibiting leaving the Russian regions for two years," the statement said.

It is noted that at the moment information about the creation of a Russian filtration camp in Dokuchaevsk, Donetsk region, has been confirmed.

The civilian population is massively brought there, whose documents are confiscated.

Employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation "work" with people.

Their goal is to identify citizens who participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation, the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers.

Then people are transported to the Russian Federation, in particular to Taganrog (Rostov region) and the Krasnodar Territory.

It is indicated that there is indisputable evidence of inhuman treatment of Ukrainians, the failure to provide them with medical assistance.

There are also nutritional problems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Mariupol City Council reports that residents of Mariupol are being massively taken to Russia, 15,000 Mariupol residents fell under illegal deportation.