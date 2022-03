The Mayor of Skadovsk (Kherson region) reports that a convoy of 30 units of the invader's equipment drove into Skadovsk (Kherson region) on Sunday, March 13.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the afternoon, a convoy of occupiers (about 30 units of equipment) drove into Skadovsk and it looks like they will stay overnight. They settled in one of the children's camps on the edge of Skadovsk. In the afternoon they again went to the building of the city council. At that time there were no workers there," the Mayor wrote.

According to him, the situation remains unchanged on other points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kherson Regional Council confirmed by its decision that it is against the creation of pseudo-republics.