The Kozatska Bulava international military exercises have begun in Mykolaiv region, with the participation of 2,000 military personnel and more than 300 pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kozatska Bulava 21 Ukrainian-British international military exercises will begin at the joint forces’ base for training military units and subunits on July 12,” the statement said.

According to the statement, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces command and the Vostok operational command, the commander of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the commander of the UNIFIER operation, and others will attend the opening ceremony.

The exercises will be held from July 12 to 24. Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Sweden will participate in them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was announced in June that 32 countries would participate in the Sea Breeze 2021 international military exercises.

