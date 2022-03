Novus Ukraine Head Office Destroyed Due To Missile Strike Of Invaders On Retroville SEC In Kyiv On March 20

On March 20, the head office of the Novus Ukraine company was destroyed due to a missile attack by the invaders on the Retroville shopping and entertainment center (SEC) in Kyiv.

This is stated in an address by Novus director general Mark Petkevich on the Working for Novus page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, due to the missile attack on the Retroville SEC in the Novus flagship supermarket, which was located in the shopping center, internal structures were damaged, ceilings collapsed, and equipment was broken.

"The head office, which was located in the shopping center, was almost completely destroyed. There were no casualties among Novus employees. Now the financial volume of losses cannot be fully estimated, which is due to the lack of full access to many premises," Petkevich said.

He added that the company continues to work, continues to do so in order to save jobs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the death toll due to a missile attack on a shopping center in Podilskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 8 people.

The Novus supermarket chain has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 2008.

The ultimate beneficiaries of the company, according to the data of the register of legal and natural persons-entrepreneurs, are the citizens of Lithuania Marina Poznyakova, Agne Ruzgiene, Raimondas Tumenas.