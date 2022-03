Kuleba Calls On EU Countries To Refuse To Pay Rubles For Oil And Gas

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling on EU countries to refuse to pay rubles for Russian oil and gas.

The minister has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other. I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has decided to accept payment from unfriendly countries for has in rubles.

Germany noted that such a Russian demand contradicts the terms of the contract.