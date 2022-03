Occupiers Grad Shell Novi Petrivtsi In Kyiv Region And Damage “Battle For Kyiv In 1943” Museum-Reserve

The occupiers have shelled Novi Petrivtsi in Kyiv region from Grad multiple rocket launchers and damaged the “Battle for Kyiv in 1943” Museum-Reserve.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was emphasized that attacks by Russian aggressors on civilians in Kyiv region and settlements in the region do not stop.

On March 14, near the city of Bucha, the occupants carried out targeted mortar fire on a bus that was moving along a green corridor in a convoy with other vehicles that were evacuating people from Hostomel.

As a result of an enemy attack, a 65-year-old woman was killed and the bus driver was wounded.

Also, at about 3:00 p.m., servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled the settlement of Novi Petrivtsi in the Vyshhorodskyi district using the Grad multiple launch rocket system.

A civilian was killed and another was injured.

From the massive attack of the invaders, the National Museum-Reserve "Battle for Kyiv in 1943", a church and other infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed.

Data on damage and casualties are being specified. The prosecutors of Kyiv region continue to record all the crimes of the aggressor country in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, due to the fire after the shelling by the invaders in a warehouse in the village of Kvitneve (Kyiv region), the products of one of the largest poultry meat producers MHP (Kyiv) worth about UAH 230 million were destroyed.

Saboteurs set up a beacon on the eve of this missile attack.