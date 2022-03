Belarus has concentrated 4 battalion tactical groups near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 23, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Volyn direction.

The probability of participation of certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine continues to remain.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus decided to reduce the Ukrainian embassy by 12 diplomats to 5 and close the consulate in Brest.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces declares that individual military units of Belarus are returning to their permanent deployment points.