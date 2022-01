Russia is delivering tanks, artillery mounts and ammunition to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the command of the Russian Armed Forces continues to increase the combat capabilities of the operational group of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"In particular, since the beginning of this month, the occupiers have secretly brought over 7,000 tons of fuel, several tanks and self-propelled artillery mounts, other weapons and ammunition, including for artillery systems and mortars by rail and road from the territory of the Russian Federation to the formations and units of the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps,” the statement says.

Besides, in order to recruit enemy units through a network of recruitment centers deployed in Russia, an active recruitment of mercenaries, sent to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas after undergoing intensive training courses in training centers, is carried out.

