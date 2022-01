Russia denies any intention to restore the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) that existed from 1922 to 1991.

This is stated in the answers of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to media questions received by the press conference following the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is hardly possible to speak seriously about the revival or restoration of the USSR. The course of history cannot be reversed. President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin has repeatedly stated this. In our practical policy, we proceed from the existing realities," says the answer to the question whether Russia really wants to revive the USSR, the former "Soviet empire."

The Foreign Ministry notes that Russia, like the United States and other countries, has legitimate interests, including in the field of security.

And Russia, like any state, cannot but react to the emergence of external challenges and threats, especially of a military nature.

"We are doing this strictly within the framework of international law. There are really no grounds to interpret our actions as the formation of some kind of exclusive sphere of influence of Russia," the ministry assures.

Russia, in turn, believes that it is the collective West, and not Russia, that divides the world into "spheres of influence" and "backyards."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the view that when the USSR collapsed, it was necessary to return to the borders of the republics that existed at the time of the creation of the Union in 1922, and subsequent territorial changes should have been a matter of negotiations.