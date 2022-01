Russia does not object to the involvement of the United States in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine and expects that the USA will contribute to the granting of a special status to Donbas by Ukraine.

This is stated in the answers of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to media questions received by the press conference following the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Until 2018, we maintained fairly constructive contacts with the United States, realizing that they have significant influence on Kyiv and can induce it to comply with the Minsk Agreements. We do not object to Washington’s involvement in the process of peaceful settlement even now. Of course, on the understanding that its participation will bring a positive "added value", first of all, in terms of encouraging Kyiv to fulfill in full its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, including granting a special status to Donbas," the answer to the question says whether there is a prospect of involving the United States in negotiations to stabilize the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia considers it inappropriate for the United States to join the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany), since this platform was already formed 8 years ago and Germany and France prefer to keep it in its current form.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has previously advocated for the United States to participate in the Normandy Format to unblock its work.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to inform Ukraine about the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which will be held on Friday, January 21, in Geneva (Switzerland), and discuss further steps.