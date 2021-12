The order on the military registration of women as liable for military service will increase it by 3-4 million people.

Viktoriya Arnautova, Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The introduction of the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 313 will increase this military registration (according to rough estimates) by 3-4 million people - highly qualified, trained in the relevant specialties and mastered the relevant professions, liable for military service. It seems that everything is logical as for a belligerent country defending its borders," she wrote.

Arnautova noted that military registration is an integral part of the content of the mobilization training of the state and consists in the purposeful activity of state bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations to record, accumulate and analyze military registration data of conscripts and reservists.

"This order is not only a matter of military command and control bodies, but of the entire state, at all levels. If we turn to the essence of military accounting, it ensures full and high-quality staffing of the Armed Forces and other military formations, formed in accordance with the laws, with personnel in peacetime and a special period," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the military registration of women as liable for military service.

