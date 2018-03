Cabinet Calls Into Service 10,460 Draftees In October-November

3 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 8 Wounded, 1 Injured In ATO August 8

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded In ATO August 7

Turchynov Demands Big Increase In Wages At Ukrainian Army In State Budget For 2018

1 Ukrainian Military Man Wounded, 4 Injured In ATO July 31

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 21 Times July 11

Militants Fire Upon ATO Forces Positions 25 Times, 1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed July 6

ATO HQ: No Losses In ATO June 26

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO June 21

Militants Fire Upon ATO Forces Positions 44 Times On May 30

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 52 Times May 17

Cabinet Reallocates UAH 430.6 Million To Finance Armed Forces, Military Personnel Training

Ukraine To Take Part In Twenty Command-Staff Exercises Abroad In 2017

ATO HQ: No Losses Among Military In ATO December 14

4 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On December 13

Defense Ministry: 5 Battalions Of Ukrainian Army Trained By NATO Instructors

UkrOboronProm Completes Tests Of Batch Of KBA-48М1 Mortar Launchers

Poroshenko: Demobilisation Of 6th Wave Of Mobilised Over

Ukraine Ready To Implement Trilateral Contact Group Framework Decision, Pull Back Forces In Petrovske On October 7 And Stanytsia Luhanska On October 9

Poroshenko Orders Demobilization Of Soldiers Recruited During 6th Wave Of Mobilization