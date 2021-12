Defense Ministry Expands List Of Specialties And Professions Which Provides For Military Registration Of Women

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the military registration of women as liable for military service.

This is stated in the order No. 313 "On Approval of the List of Specialties and/or Professions Related to the Corresponding Military Registration Specialties, after which women are taken on the military registration as those liable for military service," of October 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, women should be registered if their profession is included in the list, and they are suitable for military service for health reasons and age.

The list includes women employed in 35 fields of activity.

In particular, doctors, veterinarians, accountants, economists, lawyers, photographers, journalists, PR specialists, psychologists, film, phono, and photo library workers, operators of radio and telecommunications equipment, researchers, secretaries, meteorologists, programmers, private detectives and law enforcement inspectors, drivers, flight specialists, post and communications managers, cartography and topography professionals, painters, carpenters, joiners and many others should be registered.

The order entered into force on December 17.

