The employer must submit the list of women and their education documents to the territorial recruitment and social support center for military registration.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Dniprovskyi regional territorial center for recruiting and social support in Kyiv.

"If this is done by an enterprise that includes women, then the person in charge of the military registration of this enterprise takes a list, numerical composition, which will indicate women - surname, name, patronymic, year of birth, position in which she works. Before coming to the territorial recruiting and social support center, it is necessary that this person take their study documents - diplomas and applications in writing or in the form of a photocopy, if there is a driver's license - then their copy," the center said.

Further, in the military registration and reservation department, they will check whether the position held by the woman corresponds to the list specified in the order of the Ministry of Defense.

If everything corresponds to the regulatory documents, then the woman is sent to the military medical commission, which determines the degree of fitness.

"If a woman is fit or handicapped, then she becomes liable for military service, receives a military registration document of a valid sample and fulfills the rules established by the law of Ukraine "On military duty and military service," the center added.

Also, a woman can come individually to the territorial recruitment and social support center with all the necessary documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the military registration of women as liable for military service.

