Women registered as liable for military service must participate in military training.

This is stated in the Law on Military Duty and Military Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Article 29, those liable for military service are called up for training (or testing) and special trainings.

"Persons liable for military service (except for reservists) can be called up by district (city) territorial centers of recruitment and social support once every three years for training camps for up to three months," the statement reads.

It is also indicated that persons liable for military service and reservists in the period between the training camps can be involved, according to the plan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the command and control bodies of other military formations, for verification training camps for a period of up to 5 days, both on-the-job and off-job.

In the case the President adopts a decision approved by the Verkhovna Rada on the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine or in some of its localities, as well as the declaration of certain localities as zones of an ecological emergency, those liable for military service may be called up to a special trainings for a period of not more than 2 months.

In particular, pregnant women liable for military service, women with children under the age of 3 or 3 or more children under the age of 16 are exempted from trainings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the military registration of women as liable for military service.

Women liable for military service must be registered by late 2022.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources