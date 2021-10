Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom has terminated natural gas supplies to Hungary via Ukraine.

That follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, taking into consideration the fact that the natural gas import from Hungary had been conducted under virtual reverse flow capability, there is no opportunity to import natural gas from Hungary.

In turn, Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator director-general Serhii Makohon added that the Ukrainian natural gas supply route to Hungary is the shortest and most economically feasible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has expressed its concern over Hungary’s decision to sign a new long-term contract with Gazprom on gas supply in a detour of Ukraine.

Russian media report that under a contract between Hungary and Gazprom, the company will deliver 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year via Serbia and Austria.

At the same time, the contract will be in force until the end of 2036.

