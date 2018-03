Naftogaz Decides To Close Its Office In Moscow

Politics

Naftogaz Will Demand Gazprom Compensate 34% Of Overpayment For Gas Imported In March

Economy

Ukraine Cuts USF Gas Reserves By 43% To 9.6 Billion Cubic Meters Since Heating Season Start

Economy

Gazprom Continues Violating Gas Transit Contract Monday

Economy

Naftogaz Starts Selling Gas To Industrial Consumers On Terms Of Transfer To UGS

Economy

EU Ready To Mediate In Gas Conflict Between Ukraine And Russia

Politics

National Energy Action Plan Introduced In Ukraine To Limit Gas Consumption Until March 7

Economy

State Fiscal Service Fines Naftogaz Head Kobolev UAH 8.3 Billion

Economy

Gazprom Restricts Handing Over Gas Transit Contract To Main Gas Pipelines Of Ukraine

Economy

Gazprom Stops Billing Naftogaz For Gas Supplied To Rebel-Controlled Donbas Territories

Economy

Naftogaz Likely To Start Buying Gas From Gazprom In March

Economy

Naftogaz's Fine For Not Paying Gazprom For Gas Supplies On Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration Reaches USD 20 Million For Month

Economy

Gazprom Challenges Antimonopoly Committee's Fine Of UAH 172 Billion At Supreme Court Of Ukraine

Economy

Justice Ministry Appeals Against Cancellation Of Decision To Seize UAH 79.9 Million In Dividends Payable To Gazprom From Gaztranzit

Economy

Appeal Court Overturns Court Ruling That Allowed Enforcement Service Collecting UAH 79.9 Million Of Dividends Of Gazprom From Gaztransit

Economy

Enforcement Service Collects UAH 80 Million Of Gazprom To State Budget

Economy

Bailiffs Seize Gazprom's Subsidiary Gazprom Sbyt Ukraine

Economy

Satisfaction Of Naftogaz's Demand To Transfer Transit Contract To Main Gas Pipelines Likely To Oblige Naftogaz To Early Redeem Gazprombank's Loan Worth USD 835 Million

Economy

Gazprom Denies Stockholm Arbitration Court Invalidated 'Take Or Pay' Clause In Its Gas Contract With Naftogaz

Economy

Petro Poroshenko Bloc Urging NACB, SACPO To Probe Gas Purchase Deal Between Naftogaz, Gazprom In 2009 For Signs Of Corruption