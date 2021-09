Gazprom Not Books Additional Transit Capacity For October - GTS Operator Of Ukraine

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine state enterprise (GTS Operator of Ukraine) state-run enterprise says that the Gazprom company (Russia) has not booked additional transit capacity for October.

The press service of the enterprise has informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The last auction was on September 20, and there were no changes since that time," the GTS Operator of Ukraine said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, Gazprom completed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The United States pledged to help Ukraine preserve gas transit and oppose Russia's use of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine as a geopolitical weapon.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of the early start of regular trilateral consultations in the Ukraine-Germany-U.S. format on the preservation of Ukrainian transit and ensuring European energy security.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources