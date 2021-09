Serhii Makohon, the general director of the state-owned Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (Ukrainian GTS Operator), expects a further significant reduction or discontinuation of the transmission of natural gas on transit through Ukraine to Hungary.

Makohon stated this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A striking example of the Kremlin's policy towards Ukraine: as soon as it becomes technically possible to bypass Ukraine during the transit of gas, Gazprom launches gas transmission through transit gas pipelines that are longer but owned by it. Despite having a contract until 2024, we expect a further significant reduction or complete shutdown of gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine. Therefore, the technical completion of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline creates critical risks to the existing gas transit through Ukraine and extension of the contract after 2024," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is disappointed by Hungary's decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) for supply of natural gas via pipelines bypassing Ukraine.

Makohon recently said that Gazprom would supply gas to Hungary via a pipeline bypassing Ukraine to increase political pressure on Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources