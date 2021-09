The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday approved an action plan to implement the strategy of de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The action plan consists of 158 points.

It is envisaged to create by 2022 a specialized state institution "Ukrainian National Center for Peace Development" to collect evidence of violations of rights related to the temporary occupation and armed aggression of Russia.

Also, by 2022, it is planned to improve the mechanism for conducting admission campaigns to universities, institutions of vocational and vocational technical education for persons from the temporarily occupied territory, in particular, the introduction of remote submission of documents for admission to institutions of general secondary education in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

By 2023, it is planned to launch an online service for submitting applications for the payment of a one-time cash allowance or to ensure the provision of professional legal assistance, it is planned to provide transport (bus) communication between the checkpoints of entry into and exit out of the temporarily occupied territory and the main transfer hubs of Kherson region.

By 2024, it is planned to overhaul the roads in Kherson region.

By 2025, it is planned to develop a mechanism for returning Ukrainian citizens from places of detention in the temporarily occupied territory and the territory of Russia, who were illegally displaced from the temporarily occupied territory during the armed conflict, and determining their status.

Besides, it is planned to create, fill, store and popularize a collection of memories of the occupation of Crimea on the online resource "Archive of Oral History", create and systematically fill a register of harm caused to Ukraine, its citizens in connection with Russia's armed aggression, international armed conflict, occupation of the territory Ukraine.

It also provides for the holding of international investment forums in order to attract foreign investors and the implementation of an information policy to clarify the position and key steps of the state on the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory.

The decree notes that the implementation of the decree does not require additional expenses from the state or local budgets, it is planned to implement it within the framework of existing budget programs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the strategy of economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for the period up to 2030.

