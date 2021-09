Defense Minister Andrii Taran has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated a high level of interoperability with units of the armed forces of member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Even at the beginning of my tenure as minister of defense, I identified achievement of interoperability with NATO as our main task to enable us to work together on the battlefield. Today, we have seen this interoperability demonstrated at a high level. Our partners were involved in both the staff and practical phases of the ‘Joint Efforts 2021’ military exercises, and we are demonstrating the ability to operate jointly everywhere," the press service quoted Taran as saying in the statement.

According to Taran, Ukrainian military personnel are capable of planning, analyzing the course of hostilities, gathering intelligence information, sharing it, and using it to complete missions jointly with their foreign counterparts.

This was demonstrated during a military drill simulating the storming of a city, he said.

According to him, representatives of Romania, Bulgaria, and other countries completed the military drills under the leadership of a Ukrainian battalion commander.

Combat helicopters were involved and landing operations were performed.

The Joint Efforts 2021 strategic command-and-staff exercises were planned entirely in accordance with NATO standards, starting from the initial conference, which was held in January, and ending with the drafting of all the planning documents related to these exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on September 26 that he believed that Ukraine was ready to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

