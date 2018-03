Ex-Head Of General Staff Zamana: Lebedev, Yakymenko, Pshonka Demanded Using Army For Putting Down Euromaidan Protests In February 2014

Politics

Court's Sentence: Convicted Ageyev Dismissed From Russian Armed Forces In May 2016

Politics

UkrOboronProm Transfers 3,673 Units Of Military Equipment And Weapons To Armed Forces In 2017

Politics

Military Headquarters: ATO Forces Bolster Tactical Advantage In Luhansk Direction

Events

Armed Reserves Put On Standby Due To Escalated Tension In Donbas

Events

Poroshenko: Zabrodskyi Appointed As ATO Forces Commander

Politics

NSDC Classifies Documents About Creating Supreme Commander's Headquarters

Politics

Defense Ministry Requesting Additional UAH 100 Million For Ammunition Disposal And Fire-Explosion Safety At Ammunition Depots For 2018

Economy

Cabinet Calls Into Service 10,460 Draftees In October-November

Politics

Mykolaiv Armor-Building Plant Upgrades Armored Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles For Armed Forces

Politics

Draft State Budget For 2018 Allocates UAH 83.3 Billion To Armed Forces

Economy

Chiefs Of General Staffs Of Ukraine And Poland Discuss Threats Of Zapad 2017 Exercises Of Russia And Belarus

Politics

USA Spends USD 600 Million Since 2014 For Training Ukrainian Soldiers And Technical Assistance

Politics

Poltorak Approves Draft Of Retired Officers To Armed Forces In 2017

Politics

Ukrainian Side To JSCC Refutes LPR's Allegations About Chemical Weapon Possession By Armed Forces

Politics

RF Embassy To Canada: Prolongation Of Canadian Army's Training Mission In Ukraine Contrary To 'Minsk Accords'

Politics

Poroshenko: 2,608 Military Killed During ATO

Politics

Armed Forces To Open Fire If Operational Aircraft Fired Upon By RF Military On Captured Drilling Rigs In Black Sea

Politics

Cabinet Endorses Monthly Bonus Of 100% Of Living Wage To Soldiers Of Special Operation Forces Of Armed Forces

Politics

UkrOboronProm Completes Tests Of Batch Of KBA-48М1 Mortar Launchers